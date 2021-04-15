Vijay Sethupathi Is 'happy' To Unveil Motion Poster Of 'Kaadhal Conditions Apply'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is grabbing the best roles, be it of a protagonist to a character artist in the Tollywood and Kollywood film industry. The actor who has proved his acting mettle by playing versatile roles was highly appreciated for his character portrayal in his latest Telugu drama Uppena. The ace actor recently took to his Twitter space to share the motion poster of Kaadhal Conditions Apply.

Kaadhal Conditions Apply motion poster out

Actor Vijay Sethupathi congratulated the entire team of the movie while unveiling the first motion poster of his next project. Going by the Kaadhal Conditions Apply motion poster, the movie promises to be a comedy-drama flick. The poster introduces the cast of the film as chapters of a book in caricature form and has a catchy tuner playing in the background.

The Kaadhal Conditions Apply cast features Mahat Raghavendran as Vishy, Sana Makbul as Keerthana, Dhivya Dharshini as Dr Manju, VJ Abhishek as Rocky, Vivek Prasanna as Srinivasan and Maheshwari as Sameera. The movie is helmed by Arvind R and bankrolled by Ravindhar Chandrashekharan and Nitin Sathya under their production banner Libra Productions and Shvedh Group respectively.

Kaadhal Conditions Apply cast

While the plot of the movie and the release date has not been updated yet let's take a closer look at the main cast of the movie.

Lead actor Mahat Raghavendran shot to fame after he appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss 2 Tamil. While he made his debut in 2006 it was his performance in the movie Mankatha that released in 2011 that caught the attention of the audience. He was last seen in the Telugu movie Cycle that released in January 2021.

Model and actor Sana Makbul is popularly known for her work in the television industry and has played roles in various Hindi television serials like Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Du, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Vish.

Dhivya Dharshini also known as DD in the entertainment world is best known for her chat show Coffee with DD. She was last seen in the Tamil movie Sarvam Thaala Mayam that released in 2019.

Tamil actor Maheshwari has been one of the leading actors of Tollywood from the '90s to 2000 and is best known for her movies Pelli, Gulabi, Karuththamma and Ullaasam. The movie marks to be the actor's comeback film in Tamil cinema.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram)