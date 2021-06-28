Vijay Sethupathi Joins Tamannaah Bhatia In Promo Shoot For 'MasterChef Telugu'

MasterChef has established itself as one of the top reality food shows on television all over the world. The franchise has also built a strong presence in India and has been split in different versions for varied Indian languages. Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the host in the Telugu version of MasterChef. The actor has been teasing about the show on social media and has recently shared a peek from her promo shoot. She was also joined by another versatile actor, Vijay Sethupathi, who will also be featuring in the promo.

Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia shoot for MasterChef Telugu promo

Tamannaah is known to proactively share glimpses of her upcoming projects on Instagram, and she has also followed suit for MasterChef Telugu. She posed alongside Vijay Sethupathi for a picture, which shows both of them sporting stylish outfits as they shot for the promo.While Vijay wore a jacket that matched well with his jeans, Tamannaah donned a suave purple dress which glittered under the light. She also expressed her pleasure of shooting with Sethupathi as she wrote in her caption, “Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi”.

Tamannaah also added that the show would be “coming soon” on Gemini TV. Her fans promptly took to comments as they penned their excitement for their union, saying that they can’t wait to watch the show. Some of them even asked her to host the Tamil version of MasterChef as well. The actor had shared yet another click from the MasterChef sets on Instagram, with her back turned on the camera. She is seen standing over a wooden stand while preparing for her take as the host.

Tamannaah had recently starred in her latest web series titled November Story, which was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She also has a long list of upcoming films this year, including the Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro. She will be playing a negative character in the film, equivalent of the one that Tabu had played. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi also has several upcoming films up his sleeve, including Mumbaikar which will mark his debut in Hindi films.

