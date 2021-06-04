Vijay Sethupathi, Karthik Subbaraj And Others Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Iraivi' On Twitter

Iraivi, the 2016 Tamil drama thriller, completed 5 years of its release recently. June 3, 2021, marked the 5-year anniversary of the film which starred several actors in prominent roles such as Vijay Sethupathi, S J Suryah, and more. Celebrating the completion of its 5th year of release, the film’s director Karthik Subbaraj shared a memorable element of the film with fans, on his social media handle. Similarly, cast members of Iraivi like Vijay Sethupathi, S J Surya, and Simha, also took to their Twitter handles to celebrate the special day of their film.

5 years of Iraivi

Taking to Twitter, Iraivi director Karthik Subbaraj celebrated the 5-year release anniversary of the film by sharing a photo of the last page of its scene order’s first draft. “Five years of #Iraivi. Film that will always be close to My & many more hearts,” he penned his heartfelt thoughts in the caption. Along with Karthik, Iraivi cast members took to the platform to celebrate the occasion as well. Everyone used #5YearsOfIraivi in their Tweets.

Five years of #Iraivi



Film that will always be close to My & many more hearts ❤️



Here's the Last Page of the First Draft of the Scene Order 😊#5yearsofIraivi pic.twitter.com/lmQInXaM3v — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 3, 2021

Iraivi cast members celebrate the day

Cast in the role of Michael was Vijay Sethupathi in Iraivi. The actor shared a poster of the 5th anniversary celebrations of the film on his Twitter handle along with the hashtag #5YearsOfIraivi. Starring as Jagan in the film, was actor Simha who shared how proud he was to have been a part of the film. “Five years of Iraivi. Proud to be a part of this movie. Thank-you nanba @karthiksubbaraj Manidhi,” Tweeted Simha. He shared a YouTube link of Iraivi’s promo song video Manithi along with his Tweet.

Five years of Iraivi😀

Proud to be a part of this movie. Thank-you nanba @karthiksubbaraj

Manidhi 🧡https://t.co/zaOxLR7uqm — Simha (@actorsimha) June 3, 2021

Actor S J Suryah, who starred as Arul in the film, retweeted several celebratory Tweets regarding the film as it turned 5. One such tweet, that praised the actor’s performance in the film, was reshared by him with the caption, “to U and to my Dir @karthiksubbaraj,” with a heart eyes and folded hands emojis. The actor thanked Iraivi’s director Karthik Subbaraj for it. Other Iraivi cast members who were the leading ladies of the film include Kamalinee Mukherjee, Anjali, and Pooja Devariya.

😍🙏to U and to my Dir @karthiksubbaraj https://t.co/hf6x8eQVkG — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 3, 2021

Image: Karthik Subbaraj and Vijay Sethupathi Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.