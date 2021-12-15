Vijay Sethupathi Lands In Legal Trouble; Criminal Case Filed For Bengaluru Airport Brawl

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has landed into legal trouble after actor Maha Gandhi has filed a criminal case for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him. Vijay Sethupathi has been summoned by a metropolitan court in Chennai in connection to a brawl that took place between the two stars at Bengaluru's international airport on November 2.

Apart from Vijay, the complaint also mentions his manager Johnson for allegedly physically attacking Maha Gandhi at Bengaluru Airport. The complaint was filed under sections 294(b) [uttering obscene words in or near a public place], 323 [Voluntarily Causing Hurt], 500 [Defamation] and 506(i) [Criminal Intimidation] of IPC.

The complaint is filed under Section 200 of CrPC before a Metropolitan Judicial Magistrate, Saidapet, Tamil Nadu who issued a summons and posted the matter for 4th January. According to the complaint filed by Gandhi, it stated that while travelling to Bengaluru in an Air Asia Flight, he surprisingly met Vijay Sethupathi at the Baggage Collection Belt.

When Gandhi congratulated the actor for his recent achievements in the film industry, he was allegedly met with derogatory remarks that belittle the complainant's status in front of the public, states the complaint. The case of the complainant is that an altercation followed after the derogatory remarks. Maha Gandhi stated that he had left the scene after giving a harsh warning to Vijay Sethupathi. However, when he was trying to leave the airport, he was attacked by manager Johnson upon Vijay Sethupathi's instructions. The complaint also states that Johnson had given him death threats.

Further, the brawl turned violent after Gandhi took a blow over his ear, and his attempts to defend himself were in vain. As a result of the physical fight, the doctors informed him that he has a severe ear tear. Gandhi further alleges that when he was back in Chennai, he came to know about the derogatory interview Vijay Sethupathi had given, framing the complainant as a drunken man who attacked him in the Airport. The complainant contends that Actor Vijay Sethupathi has consequently defamed him.

Finally, the complaint states that both Vijay Sethupathi and his manager had the requisite men's rea and they were completely aware of the consequences of their actions



