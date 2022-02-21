Vijay Sethupathi Mourns Demise Of Lyricist Lalith Anand Who Passed Away At 47

Renowned Tamil writer, author, lyricist and columnist Lalith Anand breathed his last on February 20 at the age of 47. The lyricist was receiving treatment due to health problems for the past few days in a local hospital.

The sudden demise of the 47-year-old has shocked the Kollywood industry. Several actors and friends of the late musician have been sharing their condolences for Lalith Anand on their social media handles.

Lalith Anand passes away at 47; Vijay Sethupathi mourns his demise

Lalith Anand entered Tamil film industry with Thiru Thiru Thiru Thiru. He has also worked on Athe Neram Athe Idam, Vadacurry, Anjala and Junga. He went on to become a notable lyricist and has penned lyrics for numerous songs in Tamil films including Maangaram, Vadacurry, Idharkuthanae Aasaipattai Balakumara, Anjala, Kashmora, Junga, and others. His lyrics for Vijay Sethupathi starrer En Veetu La in Idharkuthanae Aasaipattai Balakumara earned him fame.

Vijay Sethupathi took to his verified Twitter handle and mourned Lalith Anand's demise. He shared his picture and wrote, "#RIPLalithanand. (sic)" Editor VJ Sabu Joseph wrote, "#RipLalithanand. Can’t believe. we gonna miss u badly. (sic)"

(Image: @vijaysethuoffl/Instagram/@actorvijaysethupathi/Twitter)