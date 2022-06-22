Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen-starrer '19(1)(a)' Intriguing First Look Poster Revealed

South star Vijay Sethupathi is currently on a movie release spree as the actor is surely ruling the theatres. After making the audience laugh their hearts out in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the actor shared the screen space with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the actioner Vikram. While he still has a long list of films lined up in his kitty, the actor recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 19(1)(a).

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Sethupathi recently dropped the first look of his upcoming film 19(1)(a). The poster featured half and half faces of both Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. While Sethupathi's picture was black and white, Nithya Menen's side had colours. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Here is the first look poster of 19(1)(a)." The film will mark Vijay Sethupathi's debut Malayalam film in the lead role, while second Malayalam film overall.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen was seemingly excited to announce the film as she wrote, "So so happy to finally announce the first look of my film @19_1_a!" The actor further penned how she is proud of the movie and was glad to have met soulful people through it. She wrote, "So proud of this film and having met some of the most soulful people .. Completely enjoyed this journey."

What is 19(1)(a) about?

19(1)(a) is an upcoming Malayalam film penned and helmed by debutant Indhu V.S. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, while Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans will play pivotal roles. While Sethupathi had been earlier featured in the Malayalam film Marconi Mathai, 19(1)(a) will mark his first Malayalam movie in a lead role.

Touted to be a social drama, the film is expected to revolve around Article 19(1)(a) of the constitution, which ensures freedom of speech and expression. The makers of the film completed its shoot back in January 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's director Indhu V.S. announced that the movie will not have a theatrical release and rather go for an OTT release.

