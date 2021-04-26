Vijay Sethupathi Opens Up About Postponement Of Sriram Raghavan's Next With Katrina Kaif

As the country battles its hardest fight against the novel coronavirus, the film industry remains one of the most adversely impacted industry with many stars testing positive for COVID-19. From Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, ongoing and scheduled shoots of such actors were postponed indefinitely as per the covid guidelines and rules. South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi's next movie has found itself under such category after his co-star tested positive for the virus.

Vijay Sehtupathi on his shoot being delayed

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif joined hands earlier this year for Sriram Raghavan's next movie titled Merry Christmas. The movie which was scheduled to start shooting in mid-April in Pune has been postponed after Katrina Kaif tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an exclusive chat with Spotboye, Vijay Sethupathu expressed his concerns over the schedule of the film as the shooting has been called off.

Vijay stated that he was supposed to start the shooting of his web series with Raj-DK by the end of the month of May. The actor expressed his uncertainty over the situation saying that they do not know what to do now. He also assured his fans in the interview that they were taking all the precautions necessary in Mumbai while shooting.

Vijay Sethupathi's next movie with Sriram Raghavan

According to the reports from Pinkvilla, Sriram Raghavan's next movie with Vijay Sethupathi will be inspired by a short story. The movie is reported to be a high-concept film and will be shot in one marathon schedule with the entire cast. According to the same source, Sriram chose Pune for the shooting because of his personal connection with location after shooting several superhit movies such as Ek Hasina Thi, and Johnny Gaddar.

Katrina Kaif's health update

After declaring herself Covid free on Instagram, Katrina has been constantly posting on her social media to keep her fans updated on her health post getting infected by the virus. The actress has now contributed to spreading awareness about the virus and vaccination drives around the city. Recently, Katrina shared a snap providing helpline numbers of Mumbai and urged her fans to share it to spread awareness.

