Vijay Sethupathi, Producer Shibu Thameens To Reunite Again After 'Mumbaikar'? Deets Inside

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi and producer Shibu Thameens are set to collaborate again after their highly-anticipated action thriller 'Mumbaikar'.

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi and producer Shibu Thameens are set to collaborate again after their highly-anticipated action thriller Mumbaikar. According to Pinkvilla reports, their upcoming collaboration will be made in both Tamil and Hindi, with filmmaker Arumuga Kumar on board as the director. 

A source close to the development revealed that Shibu and Vijay have been mapping out the project's details for a long time, and are 'ready to roll' with it. The film is billed as an action drama, mounted on a huge scale. The project will be shot in a 70 days window, starting by the middle of this year. The 'pre-production formalities and logistics' are being worked out at the moment. 

Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate with producer Shibu Thameens for another project?

The project will have two heroes, with makers looking for a big name from the Hindi film space. “The makers are in conversation with a few actors and will zero down on one soon", the source added. The project will be a pan India film, with major chunks of it beign shot across North India. 

Vijay and Shibu are also coming together for Mumbaikar, an action thriller film directed by Santosh Sivan. The project, which comes as a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram, also stars  Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedeka in pivotal roles. It marks Sethupathi's debut in Bollywood. 

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Thameens spilt beans on the project, revealing that Massey will be seen as an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film, which has been shot across the city, was filmed on a start-to-finish single schedule. 

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front 

The actor will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, which resumed its shoot recently. Announcing the film in December last year, Katrina wrote, "I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox." 

