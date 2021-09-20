Vijay Sethupathi Starrer '96' Hindi Remake Announced By 'Airlift' Producer Ajay Kapoor

The Tamil superhit film 96 featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, is soon going to have its official Hindi remake, reported the news agency, ANI. The film will be backed by producer Ajay Kapoor, who is known for acclaimed films like Baby, Airlift, Karzzzz, Roy, and Bhootnath Returns.

The romance drama will be recreating the nostalgic charm that was woven by the original South Indian film which hit the theatres in the year 2018. Read on to know more about the Hindi remake of 96.

Hindi remake of 96 to be produced by Ajay Kapoor

According to the report, while speaking about the official announcement of the film, producer Ajay Kapoor said, "(Vijay Sethupathi's film) 96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience."

In regards to the cast and helmer of the upcoming Hindi romance drama, Kapoor stated, "I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of star cast. Once we finalise everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew."

Penned and helmed by C Premkumar, 96 depicts a tale of two high school sweethearts from the batch of the year 1996, who meet a reunion, over 22 years after they parted ways. Sethupathi can be seen as Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy aka Ram, while Trisha played Janaki Devi Sugumar aka Janu. The film also featured Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, and Aadukalam Murugadoss in supporting roles. It was backed by S Nanthagopal of Madras Enterprises and was distributed by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio.

The report suggests Kapoor has recently finished filming for his upcoming John Abraham-led flick titled Attack. The producer has also announced a big-budget Afghanistan rescue mission project titled Garud. The Filmmaker has also produced numerous popular films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Pataakha, Tum Bin 2, Bhaag Johnny, Nautanki Saala among others.

Meanwhile, Sethupathi is currently seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in a horror-thriller, Annabelle Sethupathi. Penned and helmed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film also star Jagapathi Babu in an essential role. He will be seen in 19 (1)(a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, and Kaathu Vaakula Pendu Kaadhal.

Image: Instagram/ Vijaysethupathi