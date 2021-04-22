Vijay Sethupathi Unveils Posters Of Vetri Maaran's Film 'Viduthalai' | Watch

Vijay Sethupathi recently shared posters of his upcoming film Viduthalai. The film is directed by Vetri Maaran and features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role along with Soori. Read along and take a look at the two Viduthalai first look posters shared by Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi unveils the Viduthalai posters

On April 22, Vijay Sethupathi took to his Instagram handle to share the posters of his upcoming Vetri Maaran film. In the first poster, Soori is seen standing along with other police officers. In the second poster, Vijay is seen having an intense look tied with chains while in police custody. Vijay will be seen playing the role of Vaathiyaar while Soori will be seen portraying a cop. The film is an adaptation of a short story from Jeya Mohan's novel.

Reactions on the poster of Viduthalai

As soon as Vijay shared the poster of the film, his fans wrote all things nice. They wished him and the entire team good luck for the release. They also wrote that they are very excited about the film. A fan complimented him for the intensity in his eyes in the second poster. A fan wrote that since the film is directed by Vetri Maaran and the poster is red in colour, it will surely get a National Film Award. Here are some comments left by fans and followers.

More about the film Viduthalai

Viduthalai was shot in the dense jungles of Satyamangalam which had no signal and electricity according to a statement released by the Viduthalai team. It is a Tamil word that means freedom. Thus the plot of the film will revolve around the human rights issues of the tribal population in India. The entire cast and crew of the film lived with the native people throughout the shoot.

About Vijay Sethupathi films

The actor was last seen in the Telugu film Uppena playing Rayanam. He has several upcoming films such as Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Corona Kumar. He will also be giving a voiceover in the film Andava Kaanom. Vijay Sethupathi's next step will be making his digital debut with the Netflix original Navarasa.

