Vijay Sethupathi Unveils 'Yaamili Yaamiliyaa' Poster Ahead Of Song’s Release Today

Vijay Sethupathi recently posted an update on social media, sharing that the second song from his movie Laabam, directed by the late SP Jhananathan, will be released today. The song, titled Yaamili Yaamiliya, is written by D Imman, who also serves as the music director for the film, which also features Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Sai Dhanshika. According to the poster that accompanied the release announcement, Yaamili Yaamiliya will be a revolutionary anthem. With a pistol pointing at him, Vijay Sethupathi is seen with heavr beard, his arm raised in defiance.

Yaamili Yaamiliyaa poster release

Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the Yaamili Yaamiliya poster a day ahead of its release on his social media accounts. As per his caption, the song is a tribute to the director of the film, late SP Jhananathan. He also announced the time that the song will be dropping, i.e. today April 22, 2021, at 6 pm. The poster he has shared has the name of the film written on it along with the announcement that the song is the second single of the film. Sethupathi also tagged all those who are associated with the film and the song as part of his caption. The Yaamili Yaamiliya poster was shared by Vijay Sethupathi on April 21, 2021.

On February 17, the movie's first track, Yaazha Yaazha, a solo romantic track voiced by Shruti Haasan, was released, and it quickly gained popularity. The song's creators released a video for it, which showed Shruti Haasan singing the song in Imman's studio in the company of SP Jhananathan and lyricist Yugabharathi. The makers of Laabam are reportedly planning a May release, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Tamil Nadu government enforcing new lockdown restrictions, it's possible that the film will be pushed back.

When SP Jhananathan passed away on March 14, 2021, he had finished shooting the film and editing the first half. However, according to a leading outlet, the director updated the editor and composer in-depth on his vision for the movie, and Jhananathan's colleagues have guaranteed that the movie is completed in accordance with that vision. SP Jhananathan passed away after suffering a major cardiac arrest while in Chennai.