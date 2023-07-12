Vijay Sethupathi's 50th Film Gets A Powerful Title; Cast Revealed

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in the industry. The Kollywood star was seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Farzi. He will be next seen in director Atlee’s Jawan. The ace performer is now in the limelight because of his 50 film, being referred to as VJS 50.

3 things you need to know:

Vijay Sethupathi has been acting in films since 1996.

He was first cast as the lead in the Tamil film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010).

Sethupathi was last seen in Azhagiya Kanne (2023).

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film gets a title

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie has been titled Maharaja. The film will be written and directed by filmmaker Nithilan Saminathan. Maharaja will feature an ensemble cast that includes Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj. Moreover, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be acting in the film. See the announcement here.



(Jagadish Palanisamy's post revealing details about Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film | Image: jagadish_palanisamy/Instagram)

Vijay Sethupathi’s is keen to expand his horizons

Sethupathi started his career in the Tamil film industry. The actor was first seen in several films with uncredited roles. The Farzi actor finally received his chance to the lead role in the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2009), which was named after a song from composer A.R. Rahman.

Since then, the actor has been playing acclaimed roles. For his 2012 film Sundarapandian, he received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain. Later on that year, he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil for Pizza. He won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil for Vikram Vedha (2017).

(Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in Vikram Vedha | Image: vijaysethupathifans/Twitter)

The actor first made his appearance in Kannada cinema with Akhaada (2019) and subsequently acted in the Malayalam cinema with Maarconi Mathaai (2019). Sethupathi entered the Telugu cinema with Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). He was seen in the Hindi film Mumbaikar (2023)