'800': Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Gets Rape-threat, Chinmayi Sripada Fumes 'shame On All'

Days after South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi announced his decision to quit Muttiah Muralitharan’s controversial biopic, 800, a Twitter user issued rape threats to the actor’s minor daughter. The troll, who issued rape threats, received immense flak for his distasteful comments on the internet and now, playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, too, expressed her disappointment with the comments made. Chinmayi took to her Twitter handle to condemn the troll and also tagged Chennai Police and Adyar Deputy Commissioner of Police in her tweet.

Chinmayi Sripada slams a troll

à®•à®°à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯ à®µà¯‡à®±à¯à®ªà®¾à®Ÿà¯ˆ à®¤à¯†à®°à®¿à®µà®¿à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®’à®°à¯ à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à¯ à®®à®•à®©à¯. à®…à®¤à®¾à®©à¯ à®šà®®à¯à®¤à®¾à®¯à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®²à¯ à®‡à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®ªà®¾à®²à®¿à®¯à®²à¯ à®•à¯à®±à¯à®±à®µà®¾à®³à®¿à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ support a à®¨à®¿à®•à¯à®•à®¿à®±à®¾à®™à¯à®• à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®Šà®°à¯à®². @chennaipolice_ @DCP_Adyar



Is nobody in this system going to change this?



A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal. pic.twitter.com/ABL5t2GNUg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

Expressing her annoyance with the unsavoury comments on Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter, Chinmayi Sripada, in her tweet, shared a screenshot of the troll’s comment and penned a reply in Tamil, which roughly translates to: “A Tamil man who expresses his difference of opinion. This is why they stand in support of sexual crimes in the society. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal." Take a look at Chinmayi’s tweet:

Actor Vijay Sethupathi found himself at the receiving end of criticisms after the motion poster of 800 was launched. Fans took to their social media handles to slam Vijay, as they opined that it was wrong on the actor’s part to play a character, who allegedly has a history of ‘oppressing Tamils’. However, some fans also stood out in support of the actor and slammed people for being toxic.

All about 800

The movie is directed by M.S. Sripathy. Starring Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role, the movie narrates the journey of Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan and focuses on how he went on to become the highest wicket-taker of all time through struggle, failure and violence within the country. The movie also shows how he signs off his career with 800 wickets in his last game. The upcoming film is reportedly produced by Rana Daggubati, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari.

(Image credits: Chinmayi Sripada Twitter)

