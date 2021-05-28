Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ye Rasa' Song From 'Maamanithan' Is A Soothing Soulful Track; Watch

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi treated his fans and followers with a piece of exciting news on Instagram announcing that the second track from his upcoming flick Maamanithan is releasing on Friday, May 28. The first track of the film Thattiputta released earlier this year and now the second track titled Ye Rasa, composed by legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been dropped.

A look at Ye Rasa song

Yuvan Shankar Raja who is also the singer of the track and is featuring in the video took to Twitter to announce that his song will premier on YouTube at 11.30 am on Friday and said, "I hope this song will serve as a much-needed pill of HOPE." Ye Rasa marks the first collaboration between Ilaiyaraja and Yuvan.

Vijay Sethupathi also shared the link of the song and tweeted, "Ye Rasa - Second Single from #MaaManidhan." He further added, "Maestro #Ilaiyaraja & Young Maestro @thisisysr musical".

Ye Rasa is a soulful melody that talks about a person's thoughtful reflection about life being locked down during the COVID-19 crisis. The video opens with a panoramic view of nature and greenery with the name of the song displayed on the screen. The scene is then followed by Yuvan Shankar Raja wearing a white hoodie and matching track pants walking amongst the green lush and enjoying the essence of nature. As Yuvan starts belting out the lyrics of the song, the video shows him walking through the forest and running around surrounded by nature and greenery everywhere. The music video ends with Yuvan running along with a flock of sheep over the hill which ignites a spirit of hope during the tough times that the world is going through right now. All in all the song along with the visuals instil a sense of hope and warmth upon the listeners and the melody is very soothing to the ears.

Reactions to Ye Rasa Song

Netizens were quick to share their reactions to the song as soon as it premiered on YouTube. The fans shared that they loved the lyrics and the melody of the song. One user wrote, "Bliss vocal+instrumental" while another commented, "Great song Good motivation one during this tough time Yuvan ur jus I admired ur beauty than the music Ur very handsome in this" Take a look at some of the fan comments on Twitter below.

Please Yuvan. Stop killing people with these kind of gem 🥺❤✨️ — Santhosh (@its_me_SandooO) May 28, 2021

Finally a good track from u1, i have waited for song like this...frm you

Lyrics sema ya iruku..

Unga voice solave thevalam.. sema ya irukku!

But inem kojam pitch perfect ta paadiyirukalamo nu thonuchu.. sila parts la vocal light ta pitch out aane maari thonuchu..

Frm ARR fan — Loner 🎧 (@blackeagle_96) May 28, 2021

Great song

Good motivation one during this tough time

Yuvan ur jus 🔥🔥

I admired ur beauty than the music

Ur very handsome in this 😍😍👌🏻 — ⓛⓨⓕ2ⓛⓥⓔ (@lyf2lve) May 28, 2021

Yuvan bro seriously this is pure gem. Really needs your music during this crisis. Also picturastion is awesome.. Just one time listen feels so relaxed. Thanks yuvan.. — santhosh (@sanrover) May 28, 2021

Bliss.... 🤩 vocal+instrumental.. 😍❤❤ — Sîvã ÀK (@thisisshp) May 28, 2021

Thalaivaa tears on my eyes❤️🥺..

Really it's blissful with ur voice and presence#YeRasa | #YuvanShankarRaja — Saravanan THALA ᵛᵃˡⁱᵐᵃⁱ (@SaravananAKKAU1) May 28, 2021

About Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan

While this Ye Rasa music video did not feature Vijay Sethupathi, the song is a part of his upcoming movie Maamanithan. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the movie also stars Gayathrie in the lead role. The film also features actors KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Saravana Sakthi, Viswasam fame Anikha Surendran in key roles. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

IMAGE: VIJAY SETHUPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.