Popular actor Vijay was most recently seen in Beast alongside Pooja Hegde and the duo has been the talk of the town ever since the film hit the big screen. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has received mixed reviews and has earned a sum of ₹ 151.84 cr, according to industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. Dilipkumar took to his social media account on Monday and penned a note of gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, and also to the audience.

Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar pens note of gratitude

The director took to his social media account and shared a picture from a meal the lead actor, Vijay seems to have hosted for the Beast team. Sharing the picture, the director extended his thanks to the lead actor for hosting the team and also thanked him for his 'love and support'. He mentioned he was 'honoured' to have worked with him as she also thanked the producers for helping to bring the film together. He also ensured he thanked the audience for showering the film with love as he wrote-

"Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom has taken this film all the way Sir. Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Moran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together. All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!"

Beast Box-Office collection

The Vijay starrer hit the big screens and earned a whopping sum of ₹ 143.72 cr in its first week in theatres. In its second week on the big screen, the film did not do as well as the makers hoped it would, as the week two earning took the total box office collection of the film to ₹ 151.84 cr.

Image: Twitter/@Nelsondilipkumar