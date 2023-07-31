Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 68 Title To Be Out Soon? Venkat Prabhu Shares Update

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is currently working on two highly anticipated films - Thalapathy 68, starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu, where he serves as a producer. Vijay's fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the film, and their excitement soared when it was rumored that an important update would be revealed on July 30. However, to their disappointment, Venkat Prabhu did not disclose any information during that time. Now, he has shared an update about the film.

Venkat Prabhu shares update about Thalapathy 68

On July 30, Venkat Prabhu introduced his film Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu on Twitter and announced that in the film, he is involved as a producer. When one of Thalapathy Vijay's fans expressed disappointment about no updates about Thalapathy 68, the producer assured them that updates regarding the film would be shared soon on social media.

He asked Thalapathy fans to be patient and wait for the official announcement. His tweet read, "T68 announcement chumma therikkum!! Kaathirungal (sic)."

Srinidhi Shetty finalised for Thalapathy 68?

Thalapathy 68 remains shrouded in mystery, with only a teaser clip tweeted by Thalapathy Vijay on May 21 providing a glimpse into the film. The short clip featured a crossword puzzle that revealed the name of the production house and the director. While the storyline of the film is yet to be disclosed, Venkat Prabhu has hinted in an interview that Vijay may explore a new genre. This has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

Rumours have been circulating that the makers are in talks with actress Srinidhi Shetty to play the female lead in Thalapathy 68. However, an official confirmation regarding her involvement is still awaited.