Vijay To Take A Break From Acting After Thalapathy 68?

Is Thalapathy Vijay entering politics? Since the time he facilitated state board toppers, speculation is high that he will be entering politics. Now, as per recent developments, the Theri actor will be taking a break from his film commitments after wrapping up Venkat Prabhu's Thalapathy 68.

3 things you need to know

Thalapathy Vijay's next is Leo, set for October release.

The Beast actor intends to join politics after taking a hiatus from acting.

It is speculated that after wrapping up Thalapathy 68, he will focus on his political career.

Is Thalapathy Vijay taking a break from acting?

Sources revealed to Republic Digital that Thalapathy Vijay will be taking a three-year hiatus from acting after completing his film commitments. He will then focus entirely on his political career, which he plans to start sometime in 2024.

The source stated, "Thalapathy Vijay is planning to concentrate on his political entry. He wants his undivided attention to focus on the 2026 elections only. After the release of his film Leo in October, he will be mostly finishing up with his next project entitled Thalapathy 68 and take a break in all probability."

(Vijay's decision to enter politics has created a stir among his fans | Image: Twitter)

The Varisu actor's intention to join politics became evident to the public after he felicitated the top 3 rank holders of the 10th and 12th boards in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. It has been speculated that it was the actor's strategy to expand his political influence among the locals. However, Vijay is yet to make an official announcement on his political debut.

Thalapathy Vijay busy finishing his 2 upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay will start shooting for his next project entitled Thalapathy 68 later this year. He will start working on this project after Leo will be released in theatres in October later this year. Thalapathy 68 will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu and feature SJ Suryah opposite him in a prominent role. The music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

If the reports of Vijay taking a break from films are indeed true, his upcoming films automatically become the talk of the town.