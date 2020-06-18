Vijay Yesudas To Play Lead In A 3D Tamil Thriller, Says "it Has A Lot Of Horror Elements"

Vijay Yesudas is all set to play the lead role in a new Tamil 3D thriller film. The singer-actor has been away from the big screen for a while due to his singing commitments. The thriller film will also mark the debut of director Shalil Kallur. According to a news portal, the film will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Punjabi.

Vijay Yesudas to play the lead in a 3D Tamil Thriller

Speaking about the film, Vijay Yesudas told an entertainment portal that he got this offer last November. The film's name was mentioned by Vijay Yesudas as Salmon. The actor loved the film and found it to be very interesting as a subject. Vijay Yesudas also added that he particularly was interested in the thriller genre and the concept behind it. Further on, the actor said that the film has been shot in Dubai, Malaysia, Kulu Manali, Kerala, and Ramoji Film City. Speaking about the character, Vijay Yesudas said that he is playing the character of a businessman named Sarfarosh. The character he is playing enjoys music and is quite aloof and generally carefree.

Vijay Yesudas described the character as someone who enjoys life. It is when this character or the protagonist in the film returns to India for a party that things begin to take a turn. Vijay mentioned that certain events take place due to which the plot begins to take its flight. The actor also mentioned that certain major portions of the film have already been shot and only a few action sequences and songs need to be completed.

Later, Vijay Yesudas also said that the film has several horror elements which make up for a good viewing experience. Thus, making the film in 3D would just enhance the film further. The actor expressed that he is primarily happy due to the fact that the film is being able to reach and cater to a larger audience and several territories. Further on, the actor said that he would love to do more such films and is really looking forward to going back to shooting once everything resets to normal.

