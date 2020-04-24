Vijayakanth Donates Land To Bury Or Cremate Those Who Succumbed To COVID-19; See Details

Both netizens and celebrities seem to be going out of their way to help the government battle Coronavirus in India. Recently, it was the Tamil actor, Vijayakanth who rose to the occasion and helped the government with a pertinent issue. Reportedly, he donated a piece of his land to help bury or cremate the people whose lives have been claimed by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Vijayakanth donates land to bury COVID-19 victims

Due to panic and fear among netizens regarding the spread of Coronavirus in India, many people are opposing the burial or cremation of COVID-19 victims. In such a situation, actor Vijayakanth reportedly donated his land near Shri Andal Alagar College of Engineering in Chennai. Vijayakanth also requested the Tamil Nadu state government as well as his own party members to spread awareness that Coronavirus does not spread from corpses.

This decision by Vijayakanth came after a neurosurgeon succumbed to the disease but his family members were denied burial in Anna Nagar in Chennai. The local residents reportedly protested and even attacked managing to damage the ambulance which the body of the victim.

Vijayakanth reportedly said if this was the treatment meted out to the late doctors, the condition of the commoners must be dire. He has been hailed by many people for taking such an initiative.

An amazing and Noble gesture by Thiru @Vijayakant ,DMDK Leader and Superstar for offering a part of his college land for ‘Corona victims’ , where they have been denied burial in their own community burial grounds. https://t.co/TmQIuIXltL — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 21, 2020

Similar initiatives for relief against COVOD-19 pandemic and the Coronavirus lockdown have been taken by the South Indian actors. Ajith, Raghava Lawrence, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have donated to the relief funds. Chiranjeevi, the Telegu actor, has also been actively working through Corona Crisis Charity which is dedicated to helping daily wage earners and labourers.

In other news, Coronavirus cases in India have reportedly reached a staggering number of 21,393. Among these, 4,258 have recovered while 681 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the worldwide record of Coronavirus victims has been reported to be as high as 26,39,243 with 7,15,734 recovered and 1,83,820 dead.

