After Vijayalakshmi's Suicide Attempt, Gayathri Reveals What The Actor's Condition Is Like

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi's sudden suicide attempt has left everyone in the industry stunned. Vijayalakshmi posted a video on social media after she consumed several BP tablets to end her life. In her video, Vijayalakshmi also accused actor-turned-politician Seeman of harassing her. After visiting Vijayalakshmi in the hospital, choreographer Gayathri Raguramm revealed why the actor took such a drastic step.

After her video went viral online, Vijayalakshmi was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, the actor managed to survive and is currently being taken care of in a Chennai hospital. Choreographer Gayathri Raguramm recently visited Vijayalakshmi in the hospital to check on her.

After speaking to Vijayalakshmi, Gayathri Raguramm spoke to a news organisation and revealed what the actor was thinking after her public suicide attempt. Gayathri stated that Vijayalakshmi had not told her what kind of mental state she was in. Moreover, Gayathri claimed that Vijayalakshmi was scared to share her location as she feared that goons might find her and attack her.

But at the same time, Gayathri also stated that Vijayalakshmi wanted to be bold and speak out about how Seeman harassed her. Gayathri added hat the actor did not know how to fight this without help. The choreographer then stated that many people had tried to help Vijayalakshmi financially, but she was still in a lot of trouble. Moreover, Gayathri claimed that Vijayalakshmi should not be left alone after this suicide attempt.

In the viral video shared online by Vijayalakshmi, the actor requested her fans to not let Seeman get away from this case. She added that he should never get anticipatory bail. Moreover, Vijayalakshmi added that her death should be a big eye-opener for everyone.

For those unaware, actor Vijayalakshmi accused Seeman of cheating her after promising to marry her. She made these accusations in February of 2019. The actor also accused Hari Nadar, from Panangkattu Padai Katchi party, of harassing her on social media after she made her allegations.

