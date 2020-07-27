Vijayalakshmi's Fans Demand Justice After She Attempts Suicide; Say 'arrest The Culprit'

On the evening of July 26, Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide after she uploaded a video on her Facebook handle. In her video, she alleged Seeman of the NTK (Naam Tamilar Katchi) party and Hari Nadar (Panankattu Padai) for humiliation and torture. As soon as her video went viral on the internet, many of her fans came in her support and demanded justice on Twitter. A section of her fans also highlighted the issue of bullying and its effect on an individual's mental state.

Vijayalakshmi's fans demand justice

#Vijayalakshmi

Cyber Bullying is happening and it is day-to-day affairs in India. She is proof of Cyber Bullying & Justice Denial. Bring the perpetrators to justice at least now. Law and Legal System are for the Citizens or the Bullies? Now is the time for the Judiciary to act. — Ganesh Kumar R (@eraganeshkumar) July 27, 2020

Can you torture someone in the name of language?



Culprit must be punished.



#vijayalakshmi — Veeresh PH (@veeresh_ph) July 27, 2020

Just investigate #VijayaLakshmi case against @SeemanOfficial quickly and deliver Justice. — Iamnotpseudosecular 🇮🇳 (@Imnotpseudosecu) July 27, 2020

Punish the culprits as she mentioned in the video. Justice to Vijaylakshmi. Whether TN people will support to this or will be selfish as usual #Vijayalakshmi — @venkatjindia (@venkatjindia) July 27, 2020

Vijayalakshmi's suicide video

Vijayalakshmi's video has been removed. In the video, she was heard saying, "‘This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in some time I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot."

She further added, "As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously.

You slut-shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody.’"

Details of Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi

Vijayalakshmi marked her Tamil debut opposite Suriya in the film Friends. After doing a few films she stepped into the Kannada film industry. In the past, she even claimed to have been sexually harassed by a Kannada actor.

