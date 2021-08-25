Vijay's 'Beast' Adds New Cast Members Smruthi, Janani Durga, Madhuri Watts And Hasini

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's action flick Beast has added new cast members to the already existing cast. The makers announced the addition of four new cast members Smruthi, Janani Durga, Madhuri Watts and Hasini Pavithra. The movie will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Vijay.

The makers of the action flick announced that four new actors Smruthi, Janani Durga, Madhuri Watts and Hasini Pavithra have been roped in to play pivotal roles. Beast features Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal in supporting roles. The movie will also mark Pooja Hegde's debut in the Tamil film industry. The principal shoot of the upcoming began on March 2021 and recently completed its third schedule in Chennai. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay on the work front

Vijay made his cinematic debut in 1984 with Vetri, directed by his father, S A Chandrasekhar. After appearing in Chandrasekhar's films as an uncredited child artist, Vijay made his debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. Vijay's first breakthrough was in 1996 with Vikraman's romance film, Poove Unakkaga. The actor was most recently seen in the action thriller film Master that also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role while Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj play supporting roles.

The film revolves around an alcoholic professor, J D (Vijay), who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, unbeknownst to him. He soon clashes with a ruthless gangster named Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), who uses the children as the scapegoat for his criminal activities. The movie opened to mixed reviews but was a commercial success becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films and also the highest-grossing post-pandemic film. Master also became the fastest Tamil film to be streamed on a digital platform, where the makers teamed up with Amazon Prime Video and premiered after 16 days of theatrical release on January 26, 2021.

