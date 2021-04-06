Last Updated:

Vijay's Frenzy-creating Bicycle Ride To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections Makes Fans Go 'mass!'

Vijay's frenzy-creating bicycle arrival to vote in TN elections made fans exult, 'mass' as well as making them wonder if it was a political message.

Joel Kurian
Twitter/@actorvijay, ANI

Twitter/@actorvijay, ANI


After West Bengal dominated the election battleground over the past few days, the action also moves to states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in their only phase of voting. In Tamil Nadu, the spotlight also turned to stars of Kollywood, with one of them, Kamal Haasan, leading one of the parties, Kushboo Sundar, one of the candidates, and Rajinikanth, who decided against joining politics. One of the highlights of the first few hours of the elections was Vijay arriving on a bicycle to cast his vote.

Vijay arrives on bicycle to cast his vote

In a video that is going viral on social media, one could see Vijay, dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans, and with the mask on, riding his way to the poll both. The Master star, who enjoys a massive fan following in the state, was chased by youngsters on their two-wheelers.

Many politicians had taken rides on bicycles during the fuel price rise, and a few netizens felt his ride had something to do with it. 

The rest of the fans went gaga, with terms like 'mass', 'vera level' and more.

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has frequently been linked with a politics venture, with his film plots like Sarkar and Mersal having strong political points. However, there has been no confirmation from his end, while speculation continued on whether he will join politics or not.

Meanwhile, among the other celebrities who were spotted to cast their votes included Kamal Haasan, and daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan, Kushboo Sundar, Ajith-Shalini, Suriya-Karthi, among others.

Tamil Nadu has been dominated by extensive campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the past few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others holding rallies. The party is in alliance with the ruling AIADMK that seeks to retain power, amid the threat from MK Stalin-led DMK. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is expected to throw in a few surprises.  

The results of the Tamil Nadu elections, along with the states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 2.  

 

 

