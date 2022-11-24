Vijay's 'Varisu' Slapped With Show Cause Notice For Using Elephants Without Permission

Tamil actor Vijay is currently working on his upcoming film Varisu. Amid the ongoing production of the movie, the makers of Varisu recently found themselves in a controversy as a complaint has been filed against the film related to the usage of elephants in its shoot without prior permission. Following the complaint, a show cause notice has been issued.

According to a Republic Media Network report, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued the show cause notice to the makers of Varisu. In the notice, the board revealed that it has received a complaint regarding the "illegal shooting of animals" by Venkateswara Creations by using 5 elephants without pre-shoot permission from the board. It further mentioned it is a violation of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules of 2001 (amended in 2002). The board also mentioned that it has not yet received the pre-shoot application from the makers.

The notice further revealed that exhibiting animals without permission of the Animal Welfare Board is an offence under Section 26 f the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Elephants are protected under the Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and it is necessary for filmmakers to obtain prior permission for their use in movies.

Varisu makers asked to file an explanation

Following the offence, the board has asked the makers of the movie to "submit a full and comprehensive explanation on all the above violations made by you within 7 days of the receipt of the letter." In case the makers fail to do so, "AWBI shall take any or all such action" to consider the welfare of animals.

Image: Twitter/@svc_official