Vijay's Vettaikaaran Director Babu Sivan Passes Away After Deteriorating Health

Celebrated filmmaker Babu Sivan, who directed Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, has passed away. Many reports have indicated that the director suffered from kidney-related issues, leading to his demise. Read ahead to know more about the director's demise and about his celebrated works.

Babu Sivan's death

Reports by The News Minute reveal that the 54-year-old director's family found him unconscious at home and rushed him to the nearest hospital. But Babu Sivan couldn't be admitted to their nearest hospital as it was a COVID-19 centre. The director was then taken to another hospital where he received his treatment.

Reports further added that Babu's family was not able to afford the money for the treatment and Babu was thus shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. The hospital had also conducted kidney dialysis to help the director but unfortunately, Babu Sivan passed away at the hospital yesterday. Babu Sivan suffered from kidney, lungs and liver problems. Further, it has indicated that the director had been delaying going to the hospital as he felt his symptoms were just regular discomfort. This could have been another factor that contributed to his sad demise. A few other reports have indicated that the director also suffered from liver failure.

Since the news of Babu Sivan's death, many fans and admirers of the director took to Twitter to share their condolences. Actor Vijay Antony mentioned how sad it made him. His tweet read - 'I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends.' (sic). Take a look:

I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rL714vInn2 — vijayantony (@vijayantony) September 17, 2020

Many fans also took to the social media platform to share their thoughts and prayers. One fan mentioned - 'Rest in peace #Vettaikaaran movie director #BabuSivan sir !!@actorvijay #Master' (sic). Take a look:

Babu Sivan's Kuruvi, Vettaikkaran and Bairavaa were super-hit movies. Thalapathy Vijay's Vettaikaaran came out in 2009 and was well awarded and gained much fame and recognition. The film featured Vijay, Anushka, Srihari, Salim Ghouse, Ravi Shankar and Sayaji Shinde in the lead roles.

