'Vikram' Actor Narain & Wife Manju Expecting Second Child; Share News In Heartfelt Post

Actor Narain, who recently starred in Kamal Haasan's superhit action thriller Vikram, announced that he and his wife Manju Haridas are expecting their second child soon. Narin took to social media and made the announcement on the couple's 15th marriage anniversary. For the unversed, Narain tied the knot with Manju Haridas in 2017. They are parents to a 14-year-old daughter named Thanmaya.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 26, Narain shared two pictures alongside his wife as they made the major announcement. In the caption, he wrote, "On this special day of our 15th Wedding Anniversary, happy to share the good news that we are expecting a new member in our family soon." Take a look.

Fans showered immense love on the actor by dropping comments like, "God bless this moment and future sir. Happy anniversary," "Happy happy anniversary wishes and congratulations," "Awww, sweet news for us too," among other things.

Meanwhile, Narain took on the role of Inspector Bejoy in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Vikram. Suriya also made a cameo appearance as Rolex.

Narain made his debut in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Nizhalkuthu in 2002, following which he appeared in projects like 4 the People, Achuvinte Amma, Classmates as well as Chithiram Pesuthadi.

Some of his recent projects apart from Vikram include Madhura Raja, Marconi Mathai, Champion, Kaithi and Adrishyam. He's now gearing up for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi 2. At a recent event, Karthi spilt beans about the sequel, stating that the film will soon go on floors once director Lokesh Kanagaraj completes his prior commitments.

For the unversed, Kaithi follows the journey of a prisoner who is on a search for his long-lost daughter. However, on his way, he encounters several dangers and challenges.

