'Vikram': After Car For Director, Kamal Haasan Gifts Bikes To 13 Assistant Directors

Kamal Haasan's recently released film Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has been roaring at the Box Office since Day 1. The film, which raked in around Rs 200 crore worldwide in five days, has proven to be a sensation across the globe. The success has delighted the actor-producer so much that he gifted a luxury car to the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, the Indian star has gifted bikes to all the assistant directors of the film too.

Kamal Haasan gifts bikes to each of the 13 assistant directors of Vikram

Film critic Ramesh Bala has shared a tweet to share that Kamal Haasan gifted bikes to the assistant directors. The 67-year-old gifted Apache RTR 160 bikes to 13 assistant directors post film's success. The caption read: "Also, #Ulaganayagan gifted 13 ADs of @Dir_Lokesh who worked in #Vikram TVS Apache RTR 160 Motor Bikes".

Also, #Ulaganayagan gifted 13 ADs of @Dir_Lokesh who worked in #Vikram TVS Apache RTR 160 Motor Bikes.. https://t.co/yzv6CpqIEI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2022

Kamal Haasan, who seems overwhelmed with the film's success, also had gifted his expensive Rolex watch to Suriya, glimpses of which were shared by the latter on the micro-blogging site. Taking to his Twitter handle on June 8, the Jai Bhim actor shared some pictures which saw Haasan gifting him a Rolex watch. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan".

Vikram meets Rolex 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B06RXVC290 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

Kamal Haasan confirms collaboration with Suriya

Recently, Kamal Haasan even teased his next collaboration with Suriya. Heading to his Twitter handle, the Vishwaroopam 2 star said, "Although Brother Suriya only played a cameo, he did it just out of love. I'll repay this love in our next collaboration."

Earlier, he even gifted a swanky new car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj, glimpses of which were shared by the latter on his Twitter handle. The picture shared by him saw the duo smiling from ear to ear for the camera, with the car covered with a blue cloth in the background. The caption read, "Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan".

More on Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese, among others.