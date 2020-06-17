Vikram And Dhruv Vikram’s Film Together To Be Called 'Thiravukol Mandhiravadhi'?

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film has been creating quite some buzz amongst people as it is expected to star south Indian superstar Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram together for the first time. There have been a lot of rumours about the film and one of them is that it has been titled Thiravukol Mandhiravadhi. The film is expected to do well at the box office considering the anticipation surrounding the film.

A number of films have come to a halt due to ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. One of the many films to be effected is Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film which is expected to be a gangster drama. According to a report by a leading daily, the most famous speculation about the film is that it has been titled Thiravukol Mandhiravadhi.

However, a source revealed to the portal that a bunch of film titles are being considered and there is no confirmation on any opting for one title, yet. The upcoming film will star Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram and will be based on the events happening in Chennai city. It is being produced by Lalit Kumar while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

According to the various reports doing the rounds, Karthik Subbaraj narrated the script of the film to actor Vikram while he was working on the film Iru Mugan in the year 2016. The making of the script reportedly took four years to complete. However, the cast and crew of the film are yet to be fixed. Karthik Subbaraj’s film is expected to resume once the Coronavirus related lockdown is completely lifted.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj has been waiting for the release of his last film, Jagame Thandhiram, once the lockdown is lifted. The film has been creating a lot of hype amongst people ever since the trailer was released. It has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj while the script has been written by Nick Bain. The film Jagame Thandhiram stars actors like James Cosmo, Dhanush, and Decca Heggie in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Dhruv Vikram Instagram

