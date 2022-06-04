'Vikram' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal-starrer Surpasses Annaatthe's Opening Business

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's return to the big screen after a gap of almost four years with the latest release Vikram seemed to have paid him off well. The actor who had been receiving rave reviews for his latest outing, left no stone unturned to make sure it reaches the widest audience possible.

After receiving positive reviews and responses at the theatres, the Lokesh Kanagraj-directorial took off on a good note. Given the anticipation of the people and the excitement it had created among the masses, the film was expected to receive great numbers at the box office on day 1 of its release.

Vikram box office day 1 collection

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil was also released in Telugu and Hindi with the title Vikram Hitlist. According to Sacnilk, the early estimates states that the action thriller drama earned approximately Rs. 34 crores net on the first day for all languages. The large collection of the movie comes from the original Tamil version with approx. RS 30 crores.

The first-day collection is believed to have surpassed legendary actor Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's box office business. The Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient-led film raked in Rs 29.90 Crores on the first day of the release, according to Sacnilk. Given the popularity that the two stars enjoy, it is believed that Kamal's latest release is all set to touch the grandeur of success in the time to come.

On the other hand, actor Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major is also facing tough competition with the release of Vikram. The film witnessed a good start as it managed to earn Rs 7.00 Cr in India net on its first day for all languages. Despite locking horns with other great releases including Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, and Vikram, the film is believed to have been resonating well with the moviegoers.

The opening of Vikram is by far the biggest ever for Kamal Haasan who has also produced the movie under his banner Raaj Kamal Films. The movie has received excellent reviews from critics and audiences and is expected to witness the biggest opening weekend of 2022 for a Tamil movie.

Not just in India, but Vikram is smashing records globally as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that the thriller has debuted on no 1 in UAE and no 5 in the US.

IMAGE: