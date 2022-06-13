'Vikram' Box Office Collection Day 10: Kamal Haasan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Cr Mark In India

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's comeback on the big screen after almost a year seems to have paid him off quite well. The actor-led action drama Vikram is receiving a great response at the box office. The film which is unstoppable is breaking all records while bagging the top spot. In just 10 days of its run, the action-packed multi-starrer which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya, has managed to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film that witnessed a successful second week, earned a massive Rs. 46 crores approx over its second weekend, taking the total tally to Rs 210 crores. The drop in the second weekend from the opening one was 55 percent.

Vikram collections surpass Rs 200 crore mark

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the film has now become the third highest-grossing movie in the history of Kollywood. The movie will, however, take the record for the highest grosser in the Tamil language. Currently, the baton is being held by Bigil which raked in Rs 184 crores followed by Vikram whose current figures are Rs. 179 crores at the Tamil box office.

Not just in the country, the legendary actor-led thriller drama has managed to steal the spotlight worldwide as well. As the film continues to touch grandeurs of success, trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed on Twitter that Vikram has joined the Rs 300 crore club worldwide.

“At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹ 300 Cr gross mark at the WW box office (sic),” his tweet read. Ramesh Bala also added that this is the first ₹300 crore grosser for Kamal Haasan in his career.

#Vikram is the 4th Kollywood movie to do more than ₹ 300 Crs at the WW Box office..



The other 3 being..



1. #2Point0



2. #Kabali



3. #Enthiran pic.twitter.com/pnvbyKLoZd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2022

#Vikram becomes the first Tamil movie to cross the ₹ 30 Crs Gross barrier at the #Kerala Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2022

By 2nd Sunday, #Vikram Hindi has done ₹ 5 to 6 Crs Nett at the All-India Box office..



2nd weekend > 1st weekend.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2022



The film, which has been dubbed and released in various regional languages like Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, shows the Chachi 420 star in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government. Apart from this, the spectacular duo, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj will reunite for the next part of the Vikram franchise next year.

IMAGE: Twitter/TrendsWood.com