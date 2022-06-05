'Vikram' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Kamal Haasan's Action Flick Maintains Steady Growth

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Vikram post returning to the big screen after over 4 years. The actor has been receiving amazing reviews for his latest performance. The opening of Vikram is by far the biggest ever for Kamal Haasan who has also produced the movie under his banner Raaj Kamal Films. The movie has received excellent reviews from critics and audiences and is expected to witness the biggest opening weekend of 2022 for a Tamil film.

Not just in India, but Vikram is smashing records globally as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that the thriller has debuted on no 1 in UAE and no 5 in the US. Read on to know more about box office collections on day 2.

Vikram Box Office Collection, Day 2

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is expected to garner Rs 27 Crore in India net for all languages while Rs 32 Crore gross. Tamil Nadu's estimates suggest that the film will mint Rs 19.50 Cr, with Kerala grossing Rs 4 Cr, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rs 3 Cr, Karnataka Rs 4 Cr, and the rest of the country minting Rs 1.50 Cr. Therefore, the total collection including the day 1 and day 2 of the box office collection is set to be Rs 59.05 Cr. Vikram had an overall 74.50% Tamil Occupancy on the second day of its release with morning shows having 61.69%, Afternoon Shows with 72.00%, Evening Shows with 80.07%, and Night Shows with 84.22% capacity.

#Vikram takes the 3rd best 2022 opening in TN for Day 1 yesterday, after No.1 #Valimai and No.2 #Beast..



Excellent Opening.. The Best for #Ulaganayagan 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie featured a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others. The trailer of the film was earlier screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan