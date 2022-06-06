‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan's Film Debuts at No. 3 At WW Box Office

Kamal Haasan's return to the films with the movie, Vikram, created a buzz among the audience. As the film took off to a great start, it has been garnering positive reviews from the audience on the third day of its release. Not just in India, but Vikram is smashing records globally as well.

As the film opened to a smashing start by earning approximately Rs. 34 crores net on the first day for all languages, take a look at how well it performed at the box office on the third day of its release.

Vikram Box Office Collection, Day 3

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is expected to garner Rs 31 Crores in India net. Tamil Nadu's estimates suggest that the film will mint Rs 21.50 Cr, with Kerala grossing Rs 5 Cr, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rs 4 Cr, Karnataka Rs 4 Cr, and the rest of the country minting Rs 1.50 Cr. Vikram had an overall 80.11% Tamil Occupancy on the third day of its release with morning shows having 71.31%, Afternoon Shows with 82.11%, Evening Shows with 87.72%, and Night Shows with 79.28% capacity.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram even debuted at number 3 at the worldwide box office with $21 Million while Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion ranked first and second position respectively. Moreover, the film became the pandemic's highest grossing Tamil movie while surpassing Lingaa and Darbar in the USA.

#Vikram has debuted at No.3 at the WW Box office for the June 3rd to 5th weekend Box office..



1. #TopGunMaverick - $167 Million



2. #JurassicWorldDominion - $55 Million



3. #Vikram - $21 Million



4. #DoctorStrange - $20.65 Million



5. #TheBadGuys - $12 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

After #Valimai and #Beast, #Vikram becomes the 3rd Tamil movie to cross ₹ 10 Crs gross mark at the #Karnataka Box office in 2022.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others. The trailer of the film was recently screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

Image: Twitter/@RKFI