‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection, Day 5: Kamal Haasan-starrer Witnesses Drop On Tuesday

Kamal Haasan's thrilling return to the films with the movie, Vikram, has been garnering the actor immense love and positive reviews for the film from the fans. As the film opened to a smashing start and continued with the same, it recently experienced a slight drop at the box office on the fifth day of its release.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. The trailer of the film was recently screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

Vikram Box Office Collection, Day 5

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is expected to earn Rs 12.80 Cr in India net on the fifth day of its release with Kerala grossing Rs 2.70 Cr, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rs 2 Cr, Karnataka Rs 1.30 Cr, and the rest of the country minting Rs 0.50 Cr. On the fifth day of its release, Vikram had an overall 41.85% Occupancy in the Tamil belt with morning shows holding 28.42%, afternoon shows with 37.05%, evening shows with 48.53%, and night shows with 53.38% capacity.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala recently took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the movie entered the Rs 200 Crs worldwide Gross Club while crossing the $2 Million gross mark in the USA.

#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA 🇺🇸



A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2022

#Vikram enters the ₹ 200 Crs WW Gross Club.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2022

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial impressed fans and audience in bulk with the latter praising Haasan's power-packed avatar. In a new video shared by Raaj Kamal Films, Kamal Haasan thanked his fans for showering love on Vikram and even confirmed a collaboration with South superstar Suriya for his next project. He said, "The success of Vikram is not merely my victory, but also of all the good films out there being made by different artists in India." Watch-

More about Vikram

The movie continues from where the 2019 film Kaithi left and follows a covert operation, led by Agent Arun Kumar Vikram, tracking a case of serial killings. As Amar investigates the case, he learns about the drug smuggling by a syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara.



Image: Twitter/@RKFI