'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes Break From Social Media; Teases 'I'll Be Back...'

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently basking in the success of his latest film Vikram. As per reports, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has managed to rake in close to Rs 450 crore worldwide and so far, it's the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever, behind Rajinikanth's 2.0, which earned Rs 650 crore across the globe.

As the film earned success at the box office and a tremendous response on OTT, Lokesh announced that he is taking a 'small' break from social media, adding that he'll be back soon with news regarding his next film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj takes a break from social media

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kanagaraj wrote, "Hey guys I’m taking a small break from all social media platforms… I’ll be back soon with my next film’s announcement. Till then do take care, all of you. With love Lokesh Kanagaraj (sic)." Take a look at it:

The director is currently gearing up for his forthcoming directorial project Thalapathy 67 which is currently in the making. Thalapathy 67 will mark the second collaboration of Lokesh with Vijay, the first one was Master. It is pertinent to note that the film's details have not been revealed yet, but if rumours are to be believed, it will be a gangster film.

Currently, Kanagaraj's Vikram has been garnering immense praise and appreciation for its plot, direction, script and star cast. In the film, Suriya appeared in a 5-minute cameo towards the end of the film, which served as the last-ball sixer to a nail-biting T20 match. The film was released globally on June 3 in multiple languages.

The film stars Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Suriya as Rolex, Arjun Das as Anbu, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod as Jose and Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, among others.

Vikram's plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Vikram. Owing to its massive success, Kamal Haasan gave expensive gifts to the cast, makers as well as crew of the film.

Soon after the film's success, Kamal Haasan, who also donned the hat of a producer for Vikram, also confirmed a collaboration with Suriya. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a video message which saw him saying, "Although Brother Suriya only played a cameo, he did it just out of love. I'll repay this love in our next collaboration."