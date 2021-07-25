‘Vikram’: Fahadh Faasil Joins Film Shoot In Chennai; Shares A Photo With Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is one of the most anticipated films of the Tamil industry. Apart from Haasan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in lead roles. While the shoot of the film has already begun in Chennai, Fahadh Faasil recently joined the team. Marking his day one on the sets of the film, Faasil clicked a selfie with Kamal Haasan and posted it on social media.

Fahadh Faasil joins the shoot of Vikram

Actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to star in his second project outside the Malayalam cinema after Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The actor recently joined the sets of Vikram in Chennai with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. He took to his official Facebook handle to share a photo of him with Haasan. In the photo, Faasil was seen taking a selfie, as he wore a blue t-shirt and a pair of glasses. On the other hand, Haasan wore a maroon-coloured t-shirt as he posed in front of the camera. In the caption, Faasil wrote, "VIKRAM".

Details about Vikram's cast

The upcoming Tamil film Vikram cast Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi announced his confirmation with Vikram in May 2021. The film also cast Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Narain in supporting roles.

Vikram's shoot commencement

The shoot of the upcoming film began earlier this month. Kamal Haasan, who is also producing the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, shared a video from the sets of the film on the first day of the shoot. The actor took to the official Instagram handle of his production company to share a video and wrote, "Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr. Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil.".

Kamal Haasan shared the official poster of the film on July 10, 2021, on social media platforms. In the caption, he wrote, "'Only valour should wear the crown ' I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram". The poster had Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil's black-and-white photos converged to be one.

