'Vikram' First Reviews Out: Critics Call Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Terrific Action-thriller'

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Vikram, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on 3 June 2022. The film has been one of the highly-anticipated releases of the year and fans are eager to read some of the first Vikram reviews online. A few critics have taken to social media to give netizens a rough idea of what to expect from the upcoming film, as they hailed the 'terrific action thriller'.

Vikram review by critics ahead of release

A critic took to social media to pen down his thoughts on the film as he hailed the 'earnest and honest effort' by the actors and team. He mentioned there are several scenes in the film that will be sure to leave a 'stunning impact' on viewers. He believed the movie was of 'superior quality' as he took to Twitter and wrote, "It is an earnest and honest effort, a terrific action thriller, with several poignant moments and episodes that leave a stunning impact. If you are in the frame of mind to watch superior quality, sensible cinema, Go for it."

First Review #Vikram ! It is an earnest and honest effort, a terrific action thriller, with several poignant moments and episodes that leave a stunning impact. If you are in the frame of mind to watch superior quality, sensible cinema, Go for it #KamalHaasan Fans. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 1, 2022

Another individual took to social media to call Vikram a 'blockbuster' as he thanked the cast and crew for the experience. He called the film 'super' and Kamal Haasan also thanked him for his 'glowing' review. He wrote, "Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights."

Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist https://t.co/IbeclwXCu8 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 1, 2022

The Vikram trailer was recently screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will see Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles and will also include a cameo by the much-loved star, Suriya. The film will hit the big screens on 3 June 2022, and fans can't wait to see what the ensemble cast has in store for them.

Image: Twitter/@RKFI