'Vikram': Kamal Haasan Starrer Trends At Number 1 On IMDB's Most Anticipated Films List

South actor Kamal Haasan is all set to take fans on a thrilling ride of action and adventure with his forthcoming film Vikram. The Kamal Haasan starrer is all set for its theatrical release on June 3, 2022. Apart from the veteran actor playing the titular role, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also features acclaimed actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The first look character poster and the hard-hitting dialogues in the trailer of Vikram have already fueled fans' excitement levels for the film and they are eagerly waiting for the actioner. The craze around the project is reflected in IMDB's latest trends where Kamal Haasan's Vikram has bagged the number one spot for being the most anticipated new Indian film.

Vikram tops IMDb list and becomes most anticipated Indian movie

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has managed to create a massive buzz in the town ever since it was announced. Recently, the film got the number one spot for being the most anticipated new Indian film on IMDB’s list. Adivi Sesh starrer biopic drama Major has got the number two spot, followed by Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical period drama film Samrat Prithviraj being on number three.

More about Vikram

The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The trailer of the film hinted at some high-octane action scenes and promised an action-packed watch for viewers. Apart from the lead trio, Vikram also features Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many others taking on some important roles.

