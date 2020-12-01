Vikram latest victim of hoax bomb threat as Kollywood stars continue to be targeted

The series of fake bomb threats continued for stars of Kollywood and the latest to be targeted was Vikram. The actor received the threat from a caller about a bomb at his residence in Besant Nagar, Chennai, before it turned out to be fake.

Bomb threat at Vikram’s residence

As per reports, the Thiruvanmiyur police control room received a call, informing about the bomb threat, from his family. The police then arrived at the residence with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog. After searches, it was concluded that the threat was a hoax.

The Thiruvanmiyur police registered a case over the incident, and swung into action to trace the culprit. The hoax call was reportedly made by a person in Villupuram, reports claimed.

Previously, the who’s who of the Tamil film industry like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and more have received bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. As per reports, a person with a psychological condition had previously been traced to some of the threats, and the police let him off with a warning. However, the hoax bomb threats have continued even after his parents apologised.

Vikram on the professional front

Vikram has multiple films in his kitty at the moment. He will next feature in Cobra, which is an action film. The actor was seen in multiple looks in the first look that was announced in February.

Ajay Gnanamuthu is the director of the film, that was earlier gearing up for release in May, but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Vikram's 60th film will also star his son Dhruv Vikram. The latter had made his debut with Adithya Varma, the remake of Arjun Reddy, that had released last year. Chiyaan 60 is being directed by Petta director Karthik Subbaraj.

The veteran will also be collaborating with Mani Ratnam once again in the multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan. Though the cast has not been officially announced, the movie is being termed as a magnum opus. Previously, he had starred in the director’s bilingual Raavan-Raavanan, playing the antagonist in the Tamil version and the police officer in the Hindi version.

