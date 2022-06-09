Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals How Anbu Is Still Alive, Confirms His Return In Kaithi 2

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Vikram. The actioner marked Kamal Haasan's return to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. Reportedly, the film picks from the events of 2019's Kaithi and follows a black-ops squad led by Amar tracking down masked criminals.

The film has been roaring at the Box Office since Day 1 and garnered a positive response from the audience. Elated by the overwhelming response of fans, recently director Lokesh Kanagaraj had a special Q & A interaction with fans on Twitter where he revealed how one of the characters named Anbu is still alive in Vikram. Along with this Kanagaraj also spilled beans about Anbu's return in Kaithi 2.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals how Anbu is still alive

Actor Arjun Das who is best known for his role as Anbu in the film Kaithi was initially pronounced dead in the Karthik Sivakumar starrer film Kaithi. However, he did appear in Vikram in a small cameo role that baffled many fans. In a recent Q & A session with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the fans asked how is Arjun's character still alive post his death in Kaithi.

Replying to the fan in his special #AskDirLokesh segment, Kanagaraj revealed that Arjun's character Anbu's jaw was only broken by Napoleon in Kaithi and so he's seen wearing stitch marks in Vikram which clearly reveals that he did not die in the first movie. Moreover, confirming the sequel of Kaithi, the ace filmmaker said that Anbu's role and his survival post-injury will further be elaborated in Kaithi 2.

Here, take a look at his tweet-

Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh https://t.co/I3GGlWfyJ1 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

More about Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial brought stars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen. It was released on 3 June 2022 in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi and also features Suriya Sivakumar in a cameo. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM@imarjundas/IKAMALHAASAN/TWITTER@DIR_LOKESH