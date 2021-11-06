'Vikram' Makers Drop First Glimpse Of Kamal Haasan In Action Film Ahead Of His Birthday

Dubbed as one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan will be celebrating his birthday soon but his fans were treated early with the first look into his character in the upcoming actioner tilted Vikram. The hype around the film has increased tenfolds with the new video shared by the makers providing a look into the veteran actor's pensive and strong character.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, November 6, the 66-year-old actor unveiled his new look from the forthcoming action flick Vikram. In the poster, Haasan can be seen wielding a gun in his hand as a massive fire explosion surrounds him. The poster was dropped as an early birthday treat for the actor who will turn 67-years-old on November 7. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the poster with the caption, ''Advance Birthday wishes Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir #HBDUlaganayagan #Vikram_April2022''.

Watch first glance of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Fueling the fans' anticipation further, the makers dropped a special video providing a glimpse into the action-packed film. The short clip promised high octane action scenes catering to the people with a likeness to realistic action sequences. The veteran actor can be seen charging towards the enemies with metal armour as they unload their guns at him. The scene was further elevated by musician Anirudh Ravichander's intense music in the background.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture also features two of the biggest names of the South film industry namely Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The title Vikram comes from Kamal Haasan’s 1986 actioner of the same name. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

Back in July, the veteran actor shared a monochrome poster featuring the trio with the caption, ''Only valour should wear the crown “I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram''. Fans now await official release date for the film.

Apart from Vikram, the veteran actor has a couple of movies in his kitty namely Indian 2, an action thriller directed by S. Shankar. He is also in talks to appear in the movie Dasavatharam 2.0.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan