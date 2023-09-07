Vikram, Master, Vikram Vedha: 6 Times Vijay Sethupathi Aced Villainous Roles

Quick links:
Vijay Sethupathi played the role of an antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram. The actor played the role of a drug dealer and his performance stunned the audience.
Vijay Sethupathi played a villain in Rajinikanth starrer Petta. The actor had limited screen time but his role did not go unnoticed. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Vijay Sethupathi essayed the character of Rayanam in Uppena, a man who puts caste pride and honour before his daughter's love for a Dalit fisherman.
Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a ruthless man in Master and his face-off with the protagonist Thalapathy Vijay was praised by the audience.
Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist in Vikram Vedha. He essayed the character of Vedha, a gangster, who fights against R Madhavan's character Vikram, a cop, to get justice.