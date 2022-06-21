After spreading its charm at the Box Office, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is all set to witness an OTT release next month. According to reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Vikram has had a trailblazing run at the Box Office, emerging as one of the most successful films of the year.

The action thriller has reportedly been sold to the streaming giant at a whopping price of Rs 98 crore. Apart from Kamal Haasan, it also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, while Suriya makes a cameo appearance. The film has also broken Baahubali 2's Box-Office record in Tamil Nadu, emerging as an all-time blockbuster. While the SS Rajamouli directorial minted Rs 146 crore in the state, Kamal Haasan's film has earmarked more than Rs 150 crore.

The film's producers, Raaj Kamal Films International, also dropped glimpses of the team's success bash recently. Kamal, Lokesh Kanagaraj, musician Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi and more were present at the event as they addressed the fans and thanked them for all their love.

Speaking about working with filmmaker Lokesh in the venture, Haasan told Variety, "The attitude of this gentleman is what attracted me and he was keen to work with me, that’s an important prerequisite for me as an actor. He claims to be a fan – fortunately for me even after working together he continues to be that."Vikram's plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Arun Kumar Vikram.

