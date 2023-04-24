Vikram Recalls Mani Ratnam's Promise Of Making 100 Films With Him

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been on a country-wide promotional spree before the period film hits the big screens on April 28. Mani Ratnam has directed the magnum opus from Kalki's novel and has brought to life the story of the Chola empire. This is the director's fourth time directing Chiyaan Vikram. During a Bengaluru press meet, Vikram recalled that Mani Ratnam had once promised to do 100 films with him. He expressed his happiness over completing his fourth film with him.

Vikram has collaborated with Mani Ratnam on Raavanan, Raavan and PS 1. The upcoming film PS 2 is their fourth together. Interestingly, not just Mani Ratnam, Vikram has been paired with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in all of these films. "Among all the directors I have worked with, I have had the best understanding with him. Sometimes, there are characteristics inside me that I don't know exist, and he brings them out to enhance my roles," Vikram said about Mani Ratnam.

Vikram on Mani Ratnam's 100 film promise

Recalling Mani Ratnam's 100 film promise to him, Vikram said, "After Raavanan, Mani sir told me, 'Kenny, I want to do 100 films with you.' I told him 100 films will take a long time, but please give me my second film with you soon. Today, I am glad I have completed my second project with him."

Vikram confident about PS 2 success

Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan in the pan-India film, said the team didn't think the first part of the historical fiction dram, will break "all records in south". He also shared his excitement for the sequel, set to release on April 28. "We are very confident (about part two). The (part one of the) film was loved in Tamil because it was very true to what was written all those years ago. And they loved that. So there was no misinterpretation. We didn't change anything. The second part that we are doing now, there are certain endings that we are leaving open," Vikram said at an event in New Delhi.