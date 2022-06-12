'Vikram' Success Bash: Chiranjeevi Hosts Dinner For Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj & More

South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Vikram, also starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya Sivakumar in pivotal roles. Vikram has been roaring at the Box Office since Day 1 as it raked in around Rs 300 crore worldwide in 9 days and has proven to be a sensation worldwide.

Now, on Saturday night, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted Vikram's success bash at his residence which had in attendance Kamal Haasan, Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj and many more.

Chiranjeevi hosts a special dinner for Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj

As Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram continue to roar at the Box Office, Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted an intimate success bash for the film's lead Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and more. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote on his Instagram handle, "#VikramSuccessCelebrations last night were also about the confluence of film talents from across Indian industries. Just how seamless Indian Film Industry really is. Delighted !! @ikamalhaasan @lokesh.kanagaraj

@varunkonidela7 @actor_nithiin @jetpanja #SudhakarReddyNalla More Power to you my friend @ikamalhaasan !!" Have a look at Chiranjeevi's post here:

More on Vikram (Box Office & Cast)

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is closing in on Rs 300 crore at the box office globally, thereby becoming one of the top performers of this year. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble of talents with Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Suriya as Rolex, Arjun Das as Anbu, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava among others.

Kamal Haasan gives fancy gifts to the film's cast & crew

The film was released globally on June 3 in multiple languages. Owing to its massive success, Kamal Haasan gave expensive gifts to the cast, makers as well as crew of the film. Recently, Haasan gifted a luxurious car to director Kanagaraj. Apart from that, he gifted brand new bikes to each of the 13 assistant directors of the film, while he have his Lexus Rolex watch to Suriya Sivakumar who appeared in the film for 5 minutes cameo and minted tremendous appreciation.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela