'Vikram': Suriya Says 'Dream Come True To Act With Kamal', Latter Replies 'long Overdue'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Vikram, therefore returning to the big screen after over 4 years. The film, which raked in Rs 29.90 Crores on the first day of the release as per Sacnilk, also stars south superstar Suriya Sivakumar in a cameo towards the end of the film which served as the last ball sixer to a nail-biting T20 match. Now, the Soorarai Pottru actor expressed gratitude to Kamal Haasan for 'making it happen'.

Suriya says sharing the screen with 'Anna' Kamal Haasan is a 'dream come true'

On Saturday, Suriya took to his official Twitter handle and thanked 'Anna' (elder brother) Kamal Haasan for making his 'dream come true'. He wrote, "Dearest@ikamalhaasan Anna how do i say this…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram".

Kamal Haasan replied to his tweet as he wrote, "Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my Thambi, sorry Thambi Sir."

Netizens say Suriya's cameo as 'Rolex' is taking Vikram to the next level

Suriya's cameo was made official by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj after speculations flooded social media on his role in the film, which hit the big screen on June 3. Suriya's role as Rolex is being highly appreciated by his fans and followers and the micro-blogging site is proof of it.

A netizen tweeted, "#Rolex Suriya’s deadliest Look in his career #Vikram #VikramHitlist #VikramReview". Another fan wrote, "Aah... The moment when he arrived on the screen.... Retweet if Surya sir has different avatar's in him. #LokeshKanakaraj #Suriya #Vikram #Rolex".

A fan hailed both Kamal Haasan and Suriya Sivakumar's performance in the film as he tweeted, "Witnessing two favvssssss in a single movie, no best thing for a mutual than this #Vikram #Rolex @Suriya_offl @ikamalhaasan", another Twitter user mentioned, "Great to see all the huge success, #Rolex character and Mass craze for #Suriya's cameo in #Vikram going viral. Amazing how love is spreading on Twitter for the beloved star pulling #Vikram to its highest level."

