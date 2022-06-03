‘Vikram’ Twitter Review: Fans Stunned By Thrilling Interval Block Of Kamal Haasan-starrer

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram is one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. As the film hits the theatres today, the fans have already begun sharing their reviews revealing how much they love the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. While numerous critics recently shared the first reviews of the film hinting that the film is a terrific action-packed thriller, let’s take a look at how the audience is reacting to the movie.

Vikram Twitter Review

As the film hits the theatres on June 3, 2022, numerous fans rushed to watch the Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer movie, Vikram. One of the fans took to Twitter and shared a clip from the film while stating how he was experiencing goosebumps during Vijay Sethupathi’s slow-motion walking scene. On the other hand, another fan compared the roar for the interval block to that of Bahubali 2 and praised the director Lokesh Kanakraj for the magic he created on screen. Some fans also added fire emojis in their tweets to express their reactions to the film while others urged the netizens to watch the film in theatres and added that they should keep their expectations high from the film. Have a look at how the fans are reacting to the film.

Slow

Steady

&

BANG



INTERVAL BLOCK FAYAAR DA ELEI 😭💥💥 @Dir_Lokesh

Writing 🔥🔥#Vikram #VikramFDFS — 🔗S H I V A 🔗 (@PeakyBoy07) June 3, 2022

#Vikram Interval - Last time I heard this roar for an interval block was for Baahubali2 .



The stage, the acceleration - they have etched every micro second of the script. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 3, 2022

Done with #Vikram First Half.

Goosebumps overloaded🔥



Looking forward for the 2nd half💥#VikraminAction — Barani SM (@Barani_SMoffl) June 3, 2022

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie featured a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others. The trailer of the film was recently screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

Image: Twitter/@RKFI