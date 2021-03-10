Vikram's Action Thriller 'Chiyaan 60' Makers Replace Music Composer Anirudh With Santhosh

The National Award-winning Tamil actor Vikram's action thriller Chiyaan 60's shoot went on floors today, i.e. March 10, 2021. Earlier this morning, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to his Twitter handle to announce the same and took the internet by shock as he welcomed music composer Santhosh Narayanan onboard. For the unversed, it was earlier announced that Anirudh Ravichander will score the music of the Vikram starrer and now, he has been replaced by Santhosh.

Anirudh replaced by Santhosh in the Vikram movie 2021, 'Chiyaan 60'

Celebrated Kollywood star Vikram joined hands with prolific director Karthik Subbaraj for his highly-anticipated 60th film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his banner, Seven Screen Studio. Ardent fans of Vikram are extremely excited for his upcoming film and he will be seen sharing the screen space with his son Dhruv in this action thriller.

Earlier today, director Karthik welcomed composer Santhosh Narayanan to team Chiyaan 60 by announcing that the upcoming Tamil film "will be a Santosh Narayanan Musical". He revealed kickstarting the shoot of the Vikram and Dhruv starrer today with the customary Mahurat Pooja. The 37-year-old also thanked Anirudh Ravichander for his "understanding & support" in his tweet as he has been replaced by Santhosh. The Petta director tweeted writing, "Yes... It's A Santosh Narayanan Musical!! Welcome to the Gang @Music_Santhosh Thanks @anirudhofficial for your understanding & Support ... #Chiyaan60 shoot starts from TODAY... Need all your Support, Blessings and Love More updates to follow..."

With the big change, Chiyaan 60 marks Santhosh Narayanan's sixth venture with Karthik Subbaraj. Furthermore, Vikram's action thriller also marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo after Pizza and Jagame Thandhiram. Alongside Vikram and Dhruv, Chiyaan 60 will also star Simran and Vani Bhojan in pivotal roles.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the upcoming film will be filmed in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor will reportedly be shooting for Chiyaan 60 at a single stretch for the next 30 days. After wrapping the first schedule of this film, Vikram will jet off to Jaipur to commence the next shoot schedule of Mani Ratnam's period action drama, Ponniyin Selvan.