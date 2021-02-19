Vikram's Chiyaan60 Sees Deivamagal's Vani Bhojan Join As The Female Lead

Actor Vani Bhojan who played a titular role in Karthik Subbaraj's web series Triples will also play the female lead in Vikram's Chiyaan60. Touted to be a crime-drama, the film is directed by the same director Karthik Subbaraj which will feature Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram together. The film will be produced by Lalit Kumar and the music of the film will be directed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vani Bhojan to be the female lead of Vikram's Chiyaan60

BehindTheWoods revealed that Vani Bhojan, who got popular after playing a crucial role in Deivamagal, will star opposite Vikram in Chiyaan60. The shoot of this project is expected to kickstart from March 3rd in Darjeeling. Chiyaan60 is a landmark film in the career of Vikram and his son. Vikram's son will start his cinematic journey with this film.

About Vani Bhojan

Vani Bhojan made her cinematic debut with Orr Eravuu. She got very popular for her role in the television space for shows like Oh My Kadavule, Lock Up, and Deivamagal. Vani Bhojan also played titular roles for shows like Maya and Lakshmi Vandhachu. Vani Bhojan also played the role of Meera in Triples which was an Indian Tamil comedy web series. Vani Bhojan was also a judge for reality shows like Asathal Chutties and King of Comedy Juniors.

Vikram's movies

Vikram is one of the most decorated actors of Tamil Cinema. He has won seven Filmfare Awards South, one National Award, and Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Vikram made his debut with the film Kadai Kanmani in 1990. He got his breakthrough from playing a major role in Bala's Sethu which was released in 1999. Vikram then appeared in a lot of masala movies like Dhil, Gemini, Dhool, and Saamy. Vikram then appeared in several unique movies like Kasi, Samurai, Pithamagan, and Anniyan. Vikram then starred in a popular action-adventure called Raavanan which was a huge hit. He then played the main lead in popular films like Deiva Thirumagal, Rajapattai, and Thaandavum. In 2013, he also starred in a Hindi film called David. He was last seen in 2019 in the film Kadaram Kondan and is waiting for the release of Cobra this year.

