Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' Is In Post-production & Will Release Soon, Reveals Director

Gautham Menon recently did a social media live session with composer and lyricist of recently released song Oru Chance Kudu, where he revealed updates about his long-stalled project Dhruva Natchathiram. Gautham Menon exclaimed that the Vikram starrer is currently in post-production. He further added that dubbing for Vikram's few scenes is remaining, soon after which, the makers will decide the release date.

Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is touted to be a spy thriller. The Gautham Menon directorial was slated to hit the marquee in 2017, however, was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis. Dhruva Natchathiram is produced by Ishari K. Ganeshan, Gautham Menon, Venkat Somasundaram, Reshma Ghatala, and Senthil Veeraasamy under their respective production banners.

The Vikram starrer has reportedly been shot in seven countries and has Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran and Manoj Paramahamsa cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Harris Jayaraj will be composing the music for Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie is written by Gautham Menon, and edited by Praveen Anthony.

As for Gautham Menon, he recently released his first shot-at-home short film with Trisha and Simbu. The film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, reunited the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya pair Simbu and Trisha after the movie. The Gautham Menon directorial released a few weeks ago managed to get rave reviews from the audiences.

Besides the short film, Gautham Menon is reported to make his digital debut with a Netflix anthology. Apart from which, Gautham Menon is working on a female-centric project with Anushka Shetty. According to reports, the movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International. However, the actors and the makers are yet to make an official statement about the film.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Rajesh M Selva's Kadaram Kondan. The movie, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Akshara Haasan, and Abi Hassan in the lead, narrates the tale of a notorious criminal named KK and his encounter with a pregnant couple. The movie released in 2019 was reported to be a box office success.

On the work front, Vikram will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The upcoming multi-lingual, starring Vikram in the lead, will also mark the acting debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. According to the reports, the cricketer has wrapped up his parts in Cobra. Besides Vikram and Irfan Pathan, the movie also features Asuran fame Teejay in a pivotal role. According to reports, the Vikram starrer will be one of the first movies to release after lockdown ends.

