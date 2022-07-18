'Vikrant Rona': Kichcha Sudeep Turns Fashion Designer; Here's How He Transformed His Look

Touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films so far, Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the silver screen on July 28. The forthcoming film has created much hype among fans who are eagerly waiting to witness their favourite actor on the big screen. Vikrant Rona will star the Makkhi star as a fearless Devil cop as he is on a mission to solve a mysterious case of missing people in a village.

Vikrant Rona is touted as one of the biggest films of Kichcha Sudeep's career and as per a new development, the actor has himself designed the costumes of the film.

Kichcha Sudeep turns fashion designer for Vikrant Rona

As per a report by Free Press Journal, the costumes that were designed for his Vikrant Rona character were different during the discussion of the film. Later, the Kannada star came up with the idea of removing sleeves and going for a sleeveless look. He even added the cap and the Gun holster to the costume which took the internet by storm as netizens loved the actor's all-new avatar.

More on Vikrant Rona

From unveiling the posters to releasing the trailer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The movie is said to be a 3D fantasy thriller and Sudeep's action-packed avatar was one of the highlights. From the grand entry of the actor to its wonderful visual effects, the trailer consisted of many 'wow' factors for the audience to love. In the trailer, Sudeep fights with some goons in his mission to save a village and unravel the mystery behind multiple dead bodies.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India and produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of the movie.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Telugu, Malayalam, Mandarin, and English.